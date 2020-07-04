-
Kevin Kisner shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kisner's 81 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
