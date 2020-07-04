Kevin Chappell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Chappell had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Chappell's 93 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

Chappell hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Chappell to 4 under for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Chappell had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 43-foot putt for eagle. This put Chappell at 7 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Chappell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved Chappell to 6 under for the round.