Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 65th at 5 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Bradley's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Bradley's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bradley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.