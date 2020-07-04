-
Josh Teater shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Josh Teater makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Josh Teater makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
Josh Teater hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 65th at 5 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Teater hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to even-par for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Teater hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even for the round.
