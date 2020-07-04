In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Jonathan Byrd's 100 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Byrd hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Byrd hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Byrd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 5 under for the round.