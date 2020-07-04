Johnson Wagner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wagner finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Johnson Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Johnson Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Wagner's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Wagner had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Wagner hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to even for the round.

Wagner got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wagner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wagner to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Wagner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.