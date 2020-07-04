In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Spaun chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Spaun hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.