Hudson Swafford hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 40th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Swafford hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Swafford hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Swafford had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

Swafford hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 555-yard par-5 14th. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Swafford's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even-par for the round.