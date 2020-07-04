In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hideki Matsuyama hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hideki Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Matsuyama's 142 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.