Henrik Norlander shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2020
Highlights
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Norlander's 100 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Norlander to even-par for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Norlander hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Norlander had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Norlander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
