In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harry Higgs hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day in 70th at 1 over; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Higgs got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Higgs's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Higgs's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Higgs got a double bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgs to 4 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Higgs's his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Higgs's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 over for the round.

At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Higgs to 5 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 6 over for the round.