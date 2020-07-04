-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2020
-
Features
HVIII and Bubba vs. Jason Day and Wesley Bryan at Rocket Mortgage
In a show of support for the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s “Changing the Course” initiative, Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III teamed up against Jason Day and Wesley Bryan in a casual nine-hole exhibition at Detroit Golf Club to raise funds toward ending the digital divide in Detroit.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 40th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, Varner III's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Varner III had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Varner III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Varner III hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.