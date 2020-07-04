-
George McNeill putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
George McNeill birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, George McNeill makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, George McNeill hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McNeill finished his day tied for 59th at 7 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, George McNeill's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved George McNeill to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, McNeill hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, McNeill had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.
