Fabián Gómez hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Gómez had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gómez hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gómez's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 4 under for the round.

Gómez hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gómez to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Gómez had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gómez to 6 under for the round.