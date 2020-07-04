Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 40th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Grillo hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Grillo's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Grillo had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.