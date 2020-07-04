Doc Redman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Redman's tee shot went 232 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Redman's 75 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.