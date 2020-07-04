-
Danny Willett shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Danny Willett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Willett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
Willett tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Willett's 95 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 5 under for the round.
