In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Stroud hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stroud finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Chris Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Chris Stroud at 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stroud hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stroud hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Stroud hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.