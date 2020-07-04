-
Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2020
Highlights
Chris Kirk’s bunker play leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Kirk gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Chris Kirk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; and Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kirk's 68 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
Kirk missed the green on his first shot on the 160-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
