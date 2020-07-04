In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Baker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Baker's 88 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Baker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Baker had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.

Baker hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Baker to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Baker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Baker hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 6 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Baker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Baker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Baker to 4 under for the round.