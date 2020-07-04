Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 40th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

Tringale missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Tringale went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.