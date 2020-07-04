In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Champ hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Champ's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Champ hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th. This moved Champ to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Champ had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

Champ hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.