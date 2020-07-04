  • Cameron Champ shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ makes a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

