Bryson DeChambeau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Ryan Armour; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 364 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a 374 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 555-yard par-5 14th. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, DeChambeau had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.