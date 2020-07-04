In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Stuard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Stuard hit his 117 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stuard's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stuard hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.