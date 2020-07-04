-
-
Brendon Todd putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 04, 2020
-
Highlights
Brendon Todd sticks approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd lands his 129-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 40th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Brendon Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Todd hit his 104 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Todd hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Todd's 169 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Todd's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.