In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 40th at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Brendon Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Todd hit his 104 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Todd hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Todd's 169 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Todd's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.