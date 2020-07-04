  • Brandon Hagy shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Hagy makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage

