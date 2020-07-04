Brandon Hagy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at even for the round.

Hagy had a 355-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hagy's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.