Bo Van Pelt putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt birdies No. 17 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Bo Van Pelt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 68th at 4 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Bo Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Van Pelt's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
