Austin Cook shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 65th at 5 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cook had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Cook suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at 1 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to even for the round.
