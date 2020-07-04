Arjun Atwal hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Atwal had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Atwal to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Atwal's 186 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Atwal hit his 242 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Atwal to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Atwal had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Atwal to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Atwal's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Atwal's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 6 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 7 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Atwal to 6 under for the round.