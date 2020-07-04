Adam Schenk hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 346 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Schenk chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 7 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.