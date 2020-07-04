In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 19th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 19 under; Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Chris Kirk, and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Hadwin's 101 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Hadwin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to even-par for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadwin had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.