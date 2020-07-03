Zack Sucher hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Sucher had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Sucher chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Sucher's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sucher chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Sucher at 3 under for the round.