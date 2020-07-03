-
Zac Blair shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Zac Blair hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
Blair hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.
Blair got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.
Blair stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 167-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Blair to 4 under for the round.
