Xinjun Zhang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 133rd at 1 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Zhang's tee shot went 189 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Zhang had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Zhang's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Zhang hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Zhang hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Zhang's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.