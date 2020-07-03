Will Gordon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Gordon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gordon at 2 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Gordon hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Gordon hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

Gordon got a double bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Gordon had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.