Wesley Bryan putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Wesley Bryan’s chip from the green is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan uses his wedge from on the green, chipping his ball to 9 inches from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Wesley Bryan's 119 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.
Bryan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to even-par for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Bryan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bryan had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
