In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Wesley Bryan's 119 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to even-par for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Bryan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bryan had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.