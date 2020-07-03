Wes Roach hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Roach finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Wes Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wes Roach to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Roach had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to even for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Roach chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.

Roach got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Roach's 93 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Roach chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Roach hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.