Webb Simpson hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Simpson finished his day tied for 1st at 12 under with Chris Kirk; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Webb Simpson had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Simpson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Simpson hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Simpson hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Simpson's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 8 under for the round.