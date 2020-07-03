Vincent Whaley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 142nd at 2 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Whaley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Whaley's tee shot went 146 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Whaley hit an approach shot from 251 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Whaley chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.