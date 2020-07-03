  • Viktor Hovland posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Viktor Hovland lands his 145-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Viktor Hovland lands his 145-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.