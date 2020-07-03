-
-
Viktor Hovland posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
-
Highlights
Viktor Hovland’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Viktor Hovland lands his 145-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Viktor Hovland hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Hovland finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Viktor Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hovland's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.