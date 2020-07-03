-
-
Vijay Singh putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
-
Highlights
Vijay Singh birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Vijay Singh makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Vijay Singh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Singh finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Vijay Singh had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vijay Singh to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Singh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.