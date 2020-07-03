  • Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyrrell Hatton carded a 5-under 67, getting him to 9-under for the tournament, placing him three strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton’s Round 2 highlights from Rocket Mortgage

