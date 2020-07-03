Tyrrell Hatton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Tyrrell Hatton had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hatton's 71 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hatton hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hatton's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hatton had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.