In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler McCumber hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 sixth, McCumber's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 under for the round.

McCumber missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, McCumber had a 67 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCumber to 5 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 4 under for the round.