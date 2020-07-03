-
-
Tyler Duncan rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
-
Highlights
Tyler Duncan sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 12 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Duncan finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
Tyler Duncan got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tyler Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.