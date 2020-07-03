-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Troy Merritt in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Merritt finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the par-4 16th, Troy Merritt's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Merritt stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.
