  • Tony Finau rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau sinks a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau cards closing birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau sinks a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 9th hole.