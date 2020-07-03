In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Finau finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

Tony Finau got a double bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tony Finau to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Finau hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Finau chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Finau's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Finau hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.