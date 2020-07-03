-
Tom Lewis shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Lewis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lewis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
