In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 133rd at 1 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hoge's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Hoge chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hoge's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.