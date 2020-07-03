In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tim Wilkinson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 128th at even par; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Wilkinson's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wilkinson's 98 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Wilkinson chipped in his fifth from 3 yards, carding a par. This kept Wilkinson at 1 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Wilkinson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Wilkinson chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Wilkinson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Wilkinson's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.