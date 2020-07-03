In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Potter, Jr.'s 90 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.